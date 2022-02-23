The Weeknd leaves behind rumors of a relationship with Angelina Jolie and would have a new love

The Weeknd He had his birthday last weekend, and he celebrated his 32nd birthday in a big way, at an exclusive party in Las Vegas. The singer was accompanied by several of his closest friends, including Drakewho was part of the organization of the event.

The same singer of “God’s Plan” posted on his social networks “We’ve done everything as if nothing… isn’t that something?” along with birthday photos:

The Weeknd confirms his relationship with Simi Khadra

Since the beginning of this month, rumors of a romance between the singer and Simmi Khandra, friend of his ex Bella Hadid, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2019.

Although Page Sixhad reported that close sources had denied the alleged relationship, during this weekend, The birthday boy was seen passionately kissing Khadra while wearing sunglasses. Throughout the night the new couple was seen very affectionate.

Previously, The Weeknd had been linked to the Hollywood star, Angelina Jolie. This is because they were seen having dinner several times and one of the songs on the latest album “Dawn FM” seemed to be dedicated to the actress. However, so far neither confirmed the romance.

Watch The Weeknd and Simi Khadra