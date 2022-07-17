The Weeknd meets a 6-year-old fan after a concert was cancelled!

After one of his concerts was canceled, The Weeknd met a disappointed young fan who was dying to see him!

The cancellation of a concert by The Weeknd has greatly disappointed his fans. Including a child who ended up in tears. Touched, the artist did not hesitate to comfort him! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The Weeknd cancels his concert

It was supposed to be a memorable night for The Weeknd fans and yet it ended in a fiasco. In fact, the artist who just dethroned Chris Brown in the charts, was to perform on July 8 in Toronto.

But a power outage decided otherwise. Indeed, the concert was to take place at the Rogers Center in the Canadian city. The interpreter of “Save Your Tears”, was eagerly awaited by thousands of fans.

Everything was ready for the show to run smoothly, before this breakdown ruined everything. Half an hour before the start of the concert, it was therefore cancelled.

A real tile for fans of The Weeknd, but even more so for a certain Phoenix Prince. Indeed, this 6-year-old child, a fan of the singer, was delighted to attend the show of his idol.

And hell! The young boy was more than disappointed with this cancellation. When leaving the concert hall, he burst into tears. The photo of this little fan consoled by his father quickly made the rounds on social networks.

When asked by his dad what he would say to The Weeknd if he saw him, this is what Phoenix answered. ” I would say you are the best artistthat I love your songs, that you are so good and that I was really looking forward to attending your concert”.

And the little boy adds: “And I’ll ask you for an autograph”. Phoenix Prince’s sadness quickly went viral on social media. So much so that even The Weeknd has seen it.

The little fan met the artist!

And the one who has just been consecrated top R&B artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards could not remain indifferent!

The interpreter of “Sacrifice” therefore responded to the distress of Phoenix Prince. A week later, the young boy was thus invited in person by The Weekdn to attend his Philadelphia concert.

And that’s not all ! Because the young fan also had the chance to meet the singer backstage. This beautiful meeting was immortalized by a few photos.

We see Phoenix posing all smiles with the artist. He also signed his jacket. The same as the one worn by The Weeknd in the video for “Blinding Lights”.

“I would not be able to describe in words the week that has just passed”Phoenix’s father in mage photos posted on Instagram.

” We are so grateful for this moment. We are beyond grateful to Abel and his wonderful team for their friendship, hospitality, generosity.

And for spending a day with Phoenix and me. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times. » We love stories that have happy endings!