The Weeknd praises artist Ariana Grande on Twitter!

On Twitter, the canadian singer The Weeknd did not hesitate to compliment the talents of producer of Ariana Grande.

This Sunday, May 1, the artist The Weeknd took advantage of a viral tweet to praise the talents of producer of singer Ariana Grande. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The Weeknd praises Ariana Grande on Twitter

Twitter ignited on Sunday May 1! And for good reason, the American producer Kenny Beats has decided to share his enthusiasm about the female talent in the music industry in the USA. He notably complimented Ariana Grande, saying: “Ariana Grande is amazing at composing vocals”.

But the producer didn’t stop there. He also wanted to highlight the talent of Rosalia, King Princess and Doja Cat. He concludes his tweet by writing in capital letters: “We need to talk more about women producers”.

Very quickly, the producer’s tweet went viral. In a few hours, he accumulated more than 111,000 likes and more than 13,000 retweets. Just that !

Other producers respond to the tweet confirming Kenny Beats’ comments. “Man, I recorded Ariana once and the speed at which she was going through the harmonies on location was unreal. I’m fast but it was hard to keep up with the speed she was working at,” explains ID Labs.

And he’s not the only one to think so. A little later in the evening, a world-renowned artist confirmed the words of Kenny Beats. This is The Weeknd!

The Canadian also wanted to highlight the know-how of Ariana Grande. He quoted Kenny Beats’ tweet saying: “I saw Ariana working in real time. This woman is a beast on Pro Tools” . What ignite Twitter and please the interpreter of 7 Rings. MCE TV tells you more!

i’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST on pro tools https://t.co/o8S6IUwaDI — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 1, 2022

A great mutual aid between artists

King Princess, one of the artists congratulated by Kenny Beats, also reacted on Twitter. ” I love you Kenny Beats and it’s great to have people like you growing people like us.”she explains.

” It’s easy to forget that artists, and especially women, LGBTQ+ artists work in the studio and are often overlooked as producers”, she concludes. A thought that surely concerns The Weeknd too, very complimentary to Ariana Grande.

This complicity between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande is not new. The two artists have already worked together on several tracks. The first common title is Love Me Harder in 2014.

And the two didn’t stop there. In 2020, The Weeknd was a guest on the title Off The Tablefrom Positions, Ariana Grande’s latest album. And in 2021, The Weeknd therefore returned the favor by inviting him to the remix of Save Your Tears.

And some of the singer’s fans see this musical complicity as an indication of a possible relationship in the past. Indeed, they think that a piece of Dawn FM is dedicated to Ariana Grande. This is the piece I Heard You’re Marriedwhich echoes the wedding of Ariana Grande in May 2021. The shock!

But The Weeknd seems turned towards the music. It also multiplies beautiful encounters for his projects. Recently, for his music video out of time, The Weeknd tapped Jim Carrey. Surprising, right?

And the interpreter of starboy also ignited the Coachella festival. Last March, the Canadian artist announced the dates of his tour in America, which will take place in July and September 2022. The European tour should follow then, stay tuned!