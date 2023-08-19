The Weeknd received less than expected for his Los Angeles penthouse

singer The weekend didn’t go too well as the sale of their penthouse in Los AngelesCalifornia, as they received far less than what they paid for that spot in 2019.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, as he now officially wants to be known, This property was listed on the real estate market in January 2022 for $22.5 million. He had to wait a year and a half to finally get only $19 million.

Also this is not the number I expected initially That’s less than the $21 million paid for that location four years ago.

The reasons why the Canadian-born artist and his team had such difficulty finalizing the sale of the plush property are unknown. located on the 18th floor of an exclusive Los Angeles building,

It is not known why the plush property hasn’t attracted a buyer quickly / Photo: Grosby Group Credits: Grosby Group

The apartment occupies the entire floor, so it offers 360 degree views of the city. According to records, it has views of the Hollywood Hills, Bel-Air, Los Angeles Country Club, Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

It has a total spread of 8,000 sq. ft. Distributed in four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, recreation room, bar, private gym, elevator and other facilities.

All the interior details are modern and luxurious. The kitchen is ideal for the chef, as it features a central island, marble countertops and is fitted with high-end appliances.

As is common with luxury buildings in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, Homeowners not only have access to luxuries within their home, but also for services that are offered collectively. It offers: salt water pool, spa, 24/7 security, valet parking and heliport.

The space spans 8,000 sq ft / Photo: Grosby Group Credits: Grosby Group

