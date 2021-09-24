The Weeknd the most broadcast on radio at the end of September

“Take my breath” by The Weekend is the most aired song on the radio in the last weekend of September.

The figure emerges from the update on Friday 24 September of EarOne and of Radio Airplay.

The most programmed Italian is J-Ax con “I’m a fan”.

Summer hits inevitably drop as they make room the autumn news that will accompany us in the coming months.

These the top ten positions of the two charts.

EARONE

1. Take my breath – The Weeknd

2. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

3. I’m a fan – J-Ax

4. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello

5. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)

6. Now I sing to you the sea – Negramaro

7. Rubini – Mahmood feat. Elisa

8. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar

9. Never going home – Kungs

10. But tonight – Marco Mengoni

Loading... Advertisements

RADIO AIRPLAY

1. Take my breath – The Weeknd

2. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

See also

3. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello

4. I’m a fan – J-Ax

5. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)

6. Now I sing the sea to you – Negramaro

7. Rubini – Mahmood feat. Elisa

8. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar

9. But tonight – Marco Mengoni

10. Love tonight – Shouse

* News archive -> www.fm-world.it/news

* FM-world -> for contacts and reports: info@fm-world.it