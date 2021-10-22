The Weeknd throws a dig at Ariana Grande in Moth to a Flame?

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have teamed up to create a new song titled “Moth to a Flame”. The track is the follow-up to the trio’s “It Gets Better,” their first new song after an eight-year hiatus.

In the accompanying video directed by Alexander Wessely, The Weeknd tells a mistress that she should continue her relationship with another, but reminds him, “But does he know the reasons why you cry? Tell me, does he know where your heart is, where it really is? “

Who is the girl that The Weeknd in Moth To A Flame refers to? We don’t know but from the web they think it’s Ariana Grande.

The Weeknd is about Ariana Grande in ‘Moth To A Flame’?

The Weeknd has dated many beautiful women in the past. The most important are undoubtedly Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. Although The Weeknd is currently tangled up with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, it seems the R&B star hasn’t forgotten her exes yet. Although it has never been confirmed, he is said to have been dating Ariana Grande for some time. Moth To a Flame has created quite a stir on the internet as The Weeknd has accomplished something similar in the past with its songs “After Hours” And “Save Your Tears“.

In the song, The Weeknd is about one of his former lovers, although it’s unclear which one he’s talking about. The Weeknd takes a stab as he sings: “But he knows you call me when he’s asleep. But does he know you have those photos? But do you know the reasons why you cry? Or tell me, doesn’t he know where your heart is? Where is it really located. ”

The Internet has decided for itself the recipient of the song. And Ariana’s name has appeared in a lot of speculation, earning the singer some criticism from her fans and social media in general.

Being abel’s ex is so torturous lmao cause imagine being stressed every time he drops and then having to convince your man that he’s not singing about you cheating with him – 💒 (@CHERCATTT) October 22, 2021

The original language text of Moth To A Flame

[Intro]

Oh-woah

Woah-oh-oh

Woah

[Verso]

Like a moth to a flame

I’ll pull you in, I pulled you back to

What you need initially

It’s just one call away

And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me

But this time, I let you be

[Pre-Ritornello]

‘Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he’s the one

His love for you is true

[Ritornello]

But does he know you call me when he sleeps?

But does he know the pictures that you keep?

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

[Interlude]

Yeah

You should be with him, I let you go from time

You should stay with him

[Pre-Ritornello]

‘Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he’s the one

His love for you is true (Hey)

[Ritornello]

But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (Ninth)

But does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

[Conclusione]

Right here with me, babe

Where it truly lies

My bed

Where it truly lies

In my heart

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

(Hey)

Where it truly lies