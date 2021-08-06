The weight of the loneliness of an abused girl who keeps herself inside her drama- Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

At the exhibition «The girl did not fly». “I asked the protagonist Alma Noce to scream at the audition. The boy grew up in a kind of bullying so he thinks what he did is normal. Nine out of ten women experience abuse ».





Wilma Labate has chosen a suburb that is not degraded, poor but with its own decor, where the streets are clean, to tell the drama of Nadia, a 16-year-old teenager victim of sexual violence. He suffers it crying silently, clenching his fists, letting him vent with tears of shame, of anger, he does nothing to avoid it, but not because he is consenting. Nadia decides not to share the decision she will make in her family, and not to reveal the name of that fool, whom she will not report. “He is not a beast, he is worse,” says the director waiting with The girl flew at the Venice Film Festival in the Orizzonti Extra section, produced by Tralab srl with Rai Cinema. Luca Zunic plays a boy who grew up in a kind of arrogance for which “what he did seems normal to him, it is of a disarming superficiality”. “Take off your jeans,” he says, threatening her, forcing her to silence.

The director leaves no room for judgment: but it is difficult not to judge … «The spectator must find discomfort and pain, so much more embarrassment will be». But the scene of violence is long, realistic, and it's a punch in the stomach … "Yes, it lasts twenty minutes which is an eternity, it seems like two hours, that's how those things happen, I wanted to tell that scene not in a symbolic way but in real time, to make people feel the anguish of those who have to suffer ». Nadia is rough, bristly, has a ferocious loneliness inside her, in her searching eyes. It is Alma Noce, a 20-year-old actress from Turin in her first leading role, who loads the film on her shoulders: "You are pure instinct, after a long interview I didn't know what else to ask you and I asked you to scream: that 'scream was heard throughout the building ». Wilma Labate received a script that he partially modified. The authors are the brothers Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo (the young talents awarded at the Berlinale, in Venice competing with Latin America): they had written this story many years ago, before their debut.

THEThe dramatic knot is «inertia, resignation and loneliness, which is a choice “. Nadia’s father is a skilled worker, he thinks he can solve problems by ignoring them, not even his mother tries to communicate, not because he doesn’t want to, the fact is that he is not capable of it. And the older sister, the only one who had guessed something, also mutes. If there is a film that has always inspired her, it is Mouchette by Robert Bresson, where the young protagonist puts on her First Communion dress, has highlander boots and commits suicide. “And Nadia has boots, it’s a way of declaring where she comes from and how tough she is: Even I, who grew up in a family where there was not much talk, always wear heavy shoes, never read or with heels, I can’t. , I do not have them”. He will therefore not wear them on the red carpet in Venice. In 2001 the Roman director brought to the Lido Sunday, then only documentaries, Goodbye Saigon three years ago he filled with applause. What do you think of the Festivals? «They are important showcases, however…». Do you take yourself too seriously? “There is arrogance that prevents us from really communicating, the real evil is that there is no complicity between us directors, the masters, Scola, Monicelli had it … That they weren’t saints, they were cruel, if you didn’t like a film they said it , but they helped each other, they confided projects. We, on the other hand, are always a little formal, like the times we live in, without jolts, a trend that Covid has magnified. The fear that the other may be offended prevails. We women should be more compact and talk to each other ».

His film is a cry of love. “It’s overwhelming that happens to nine out of ten women, who live with that trauma for their whole life. This is why I chose an unknown Trieste that could be anywhere ». Wilma, is there anything of her in this story? “It is possible, of course.”