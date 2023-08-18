The weird pic that became a meme

Selena Gomez He published a picture on his social network, without thinking that it would become a meme.

Selena Gomez: the strange photo for which she became a meme



Things happening on the internet! Name of Selena Gomez Make trend in recent times because of one of his Photo became a Meme, american singer published Postcard in their Social NetworksNot to mention all the ruckus that would result from this. Find out more about this fun moment.

What did Selena Gomez post on her social media?

singer The 31 year old with Mexican roots has become a trend Social Networks due to this meme one of which originated Photo Uploaded by the artist himself. selena gomez didn’t trust him Postcard Will become the center of funny memes.

In pictureUploaded by Selena Gomez herself Social Networksyou can see american singer Covering almost the whole body with a blanket, she was sitting on a chair. In addition, it is appreciated how the ex-partner Justin Biber look at the horizon, something that led to thousands of memes created by different people netizen,

The post that spawned all the Selena Gomez memes went viral on the platform Twitter, So far, do viewed more than 147 million timesApart from this, there are more than 96 thousand likes and more than one thousand comments.

Memes created by netizens!

Selena Gomez’s photography inspired hilarious memes from users across various digital platforms. Some of them were: “Horror Movie Characters Sitting in the Back of an Ambulance After Nearly Dying”; “My mom sent me this old photo of my grandmother from when she lived in Mexico. It was taken during a year without rain.”Some of these were

Significantly, Selena Gomez was not bothered by this at all. meme manufactured by netizen, Quite the contrary, he reacted to it in the same way as everyone else there. Social Networkswith laughter,