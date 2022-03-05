the weirdest eccentricities of celebrities

Who more and who less has hobbies, eccentricities and even superstitions. Those recurring gestures that make us feel good and that, if not carried out, can disrupt our day. Order and cleanliness are some of the most common. Of course, as long as these manias do not turn our lives upside down, there will be nothing to worry about.

Wearing a lucky charm is also common, as is performing rituals sporadically, to calm down, for example, before a trip or an important test. There are those who cross themselves, who think that enter a room with the right foot going to have a great day, superstitions that can also become an obsession.

Some people believe that the color yellow is bad luck. This is not the case of Máxima de Holanda, a true fan of this shade. gtres

There are also eccentricities that celebrities from here and there usually give a good account of. Some are urban legends, but there are those that elevate those celebrities to real stars. And it is that some border on the surreal with their hobbies or their requests when they are on tour, or traveling the world. It is already known: the client is always right, and more so when one treasures Oscars, Golden Globes, platinum records and even wears a crown.

Recently the unknown character of Tom Cruise. His first representative, Eileen Berlin told him in the Daily Mailrevealing not only the bad mood that the interpreter usually spends, but also some of his hobbies when carrying out a job, either preparing a role or doing a photo session.

Not looking him in the eye, one of the eccentricities that Tom Cruise imposes on his film crew. gtres

And one of those eccentricities of the protagonist of top gun is the one that speaks of the prohibition that he made to the entire technical team not to look him directly in the eye during the filming of The last Samurai. A hobby that has also imposed on the recordings of the different installments of the saga of Mission Impossible. But Cruise is not the only one, these types of curiosities are common to other colleagues, as well as singers, models, and even members of royalty.

Oscar-worthy mania

Whoever believes that eccentricities are more typical of the new generations is wrong. The great Marlon Brando He was already guilty of these actions, highlighting that of use his Oscar as a stopper for one of the doors of the mansion in which he resided. This was not the only one, it is also said that he came to use the scripts that came to him and that he did not like, as a target for shooting practice with a shotgun.

Julia Roberts demands to bathe only with mineral water. gtres

Julia Roberts he does not get rid of eccentricities, and his goes through enjoying a bath with mineral water. I don’t know if this was the one that filled the bathtub in the mythical scene of beautiful woman in which he appears taking a relaxing bath while singing a Prince song. But the truth is that, according to Hollywood gossips, ‘America’s girlfriend’ has even threatened to abandon a shoot because the set’s plumbing had not been adapted to her liking.

Eccentricities to give the note

This mania of the interpreter of runaway bride is something he shares with the singer Mariah Carey, although the artist refines more and requests that hers be French mineral water. That whenever she goes to a hotel where she usually turns everything upside down. Starting because she reserves all the suites for the staff that accompanies her and also asks set up a gym in the room next to yours in which, in addition, you must play your own music.

Madonna likes to take her own furniture with her when she’s on tour. gtres

madonna is not far behind either. He has been a star for more than four decades and it shows. Hence, his eccentricities are the most varied and striking. Historical is the one that speaks of her passion for feeling at home every time she is on tour. Therefore he usually takes his own furniture with him wherever he goes. In addition to requesting that the furniture of the suite in which he is staying be emptied, he always asks that it be adorned with white roses cut to a specific size.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the artists with the most curious demands. gtres

And if we thought that everything had been said with ‘the queen of pop’, another diva, Jennifer Lopez, up the ante. In your case it may have become the least desired guest by hotels around the world. Reasons would not be lacking, since the singer from the Bronx, in addition to taking her own sheets, usually asks that the lighting in the room be changed, in addition to all the furniture and accessories being white. The list does not end there. The versatile singer and actress also requests a special chair to put on makeup, gold taps, machinery to practice sports and is strictly prohibited from having ‘tempting’ foods such as chocolates or sweets. She like this she looks at her.

runway mania

In the world of fashion there are no excesses of manias or eccentricities. One of the tops, who also just became a mother, and is a real clean freak is Naomi Campbell. Apparently, “the ebony goddess” was already wearing gloves and a mask before the arrival of the coronavirus. The model used to use them to thoroughly disinfect the assigned seat on the plane. A procedure that lasted long minutes, at least for the rest of the passage.

The German top always travels with a bag with her milk teeth. An eccentricity to call good luck. gtres

To curious superstition of the model Heidi klum. The German is sure that she calls for good luck by always carrying a bag in which she keeps her baby teeth. And she seems like she works judging by her extensive resume. The mannequin turned television presenter turns everything she touches into gold. She continues to succeed in the world of fashion, she is happy with her current husband and her children and, in addition, she continues to be the most anticipated on Halloween night thanks to her impressive costumes.

Not even the ‘royals’ are spared

Despite being part of royalty, they are not free from eccentricities or rather manias. One of the favorite couples of the English tabloids is the one formed by the prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Despite belonging to different worlds, the two are breeding grounds for mania. The first already recognized in an interview that he follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Charles, in terms of energy savings. Apparently the heir to the British throne he usually turns off the lights in the rooms he leaves. And it is something that his little son also does and, by the way, it drives his wife crazy.

Not even Harry and Meghan together can with the happiness of their marriage. gtres

The Duchess of Sussex It is also not far behind in terms of manias. But hers of hers go back to her days as an actress. A teammate from the series Suits revealed in his day that the sister-in-law of William of England he demanded that in his dressing room there should always be champagne and flowers to his liking, and also did not want to have his feet recorded in any way. In fact, according to this testimony, the interpreter did not hesitate to remember this premise as many times as necessary to avoid focusing on that part of her anatomy.