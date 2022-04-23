The weirdest names that Hollywood stars give their children

Iggy Azalea, Grimes and Kylie Jenner are part of the list (Photos: Instagram/@thenewclassic/@grimes/@kyliejenner)

Show business has always been associated with eccentricity, luxury, fashion and the weirdest names imaginable. At some point it was considered that everything was just a publicity stunt, where the stranger the artistic title, the more attractive the product could be, but as the years have passed, what could have been a great strategy transferred to real life of celebrities who, upon becoming parents, decided to make their own creations by putting that idea into a word that defines a person’s life.

While it is true that this situation is not present in most celebrities, it is a trend that has become more noticeable thanks to its viralization on social networks, where the most popular internet celebrities have not hesitated to contribute. to the list of names rarer than the stars of Hollywood they put their children, so here we present some of the most scandalous, controversial and the figures that have decided to enter in some way to the peculiar idea.

The popular influencer is now the girlfriend of Pete Davidson (@kimkardashian)

What was one of the most controversial marriages in pop culture of the 2000s, during the time together procreating descendants and they did not hesitate to try to make the name of their children something more than original and transcendent, but even something uncommon for that add him to the long list of celebrities who are present in the most popular and powerful matriarchal family in the United States show business.

kim kardashian Y kanye-west decided to name their first two children North -8 years- and Saint -6- . Subsequently, it came Chicago -of 4- for surrogate mother and finally psalms -the youngest member with only 2-, born in 2019.

Kim with her four children (IG: kimkardashian)

Kim gave birth to North and Saint, but spoke openly about the difficulties she faced with her two pregnancies on her popular show, which is now available on a new streaming platform and is the most watched worldwide. She suffered preeclampsia when she was pregnant with North, forcing her to go into emergency labor at 34 1/2 weeks pregnant, almost six weeks ahead of schedule.

She also suffered from the same condition when she was pregnant with Saint. Kim revealed in a video of her for her shapewear line SKIMS that he had to undergo five operations within a year and a half after the birth of Saint “to repair all the damage that all that caused me inside”, being very controversial at the time since some media outlets stated that It was her “excuse” for not being a biological mother again since her career as an influencer could be compromised if she lost her great physical figure.

The family grew in this 2022 (Photos: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner could not miss -surely because she is the celebrity who recently caused a stir on social networks by announcing the name of her second child, not only is she possibly the new member of the most popular family thanks to her great beauty empire that has made her one of the youngest women to create a “gold mine” of the idea of ​​never stop looking good.

The famous businesswoman and member of the clan kardashian jenner decided to call his firstborn Stormy, one of the most envied and popular girls in the world thanks to the eccentric gifts that she constantly receives as well as the great mental maturity that her mother does not hesitate to demonstrate in each story that her mother publishes, being not only known by her “strange” name , but for possibly being the face of the new generation of his family . Recently, her second child was born, who was named Wolf Webster -yes, his name is Lobo-, but after a great wave of criticism on social networks, the media and even among the members of his family, everything took a 360-degree turn.

She and Travis Scott they have changed the name. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Stories recently to tell her followers about the change in her son’s life:

Kylie Jenner announced that she changed the name of her second child (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf.the Los Angeles-born makeup mogul wrote. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share that because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Other members of the family have also done the same; the socialite Khloe Kardashian decided to call his daughter Truewho came to this world on February 12, 2018. The baby is the result of her relationship with tristan thompson. kourtney kardashian was the first and pioneer in choosing an eccentric name for her daughter within the Kardashian family by calling her kinghis third girl with Scott Disick.

“We are semi-separated but we still love each other, we see each other often and we get along well,” said the businessman in statements published by the American newspaper Page Six, since they are no longer a couple. File photo. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER



Not everything is the Kardashian family; One of the most notorious cases on the internet -perhaps the most controversial on this list- was when two years ago the co-founder of an electric car manufacturing company, Teslaand music, singer, songwriter, record producer, visual artist and director of music videos -yes, all that- Canadian decided to prove to the world that their way of thinking is perhaps millions of light years ahead and therefore no one understood the name of your son.

Elon Musk Y Grimes They explained the complex name of their baby, who was born in the middle of the 2020 pandemic. X Æ A-12: “X” refers to the “unknown variable”, “Æ” is an “elvish” variation of the initials “AI” that mean “love” and/or “Artificial Intelligence”. “A-12″ is the name of the model that preceded the SR-71, the favorite plane of the couple who is fond of aviation. Yes, it is possibly the most eccentric name on this list.

The rapper’s baby is less than a year old

Nicki Minaj although he gave his firstborn a “normal” name -which his fans hoped would be a girl so that he could continue with his legacy-, Robert, it’s what his parents call him –Kenneth Petty is the dad- what has defined him and what the entertainment world really knows him for: papa bear. Although this time in just a nickname, everything about the baby is related to that title.

The popular rapper is no longer with her son’s father (Photos: Instagram/@thenewclassic/playboicarti)

The popular artist and considered the rap princess She had one of the most discreet and silent pregnancies that have ever existed, because for months she continued to upload material to her social networks that had apparently been taken in advance so as not to arouse suspicion, until the international media leaked the information: Amethyst Kelly -which is her real name- had been the mother of a boy who called onyx.

Although the true meaning of the interpreter of great musical successes such as Black Widow, I’m The Stripclub Y Pretty Girls -In collaboration with Britney Spears– some fans on social networks have speculated that it is bordered on the word “onyx” has the meaning of “calcium stone of various colors used in the manufacture of cameos” and comes from the Greek “onyx” which is equal to “nail”, according to various etymology books. Still others link it to a biblical origin: precious stone on each shoulder piece of the ephod and on the breastplate of the high priest.

Cardi had not published photos of her baby until 2022 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi-B he called his first daughter Kulture Kiari Cephusand the name has to do with that of the girl’s father, the rapper Offset and his musical participation in two of his productions: Culture and Culture II.

There are many more celebrities like Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt with their children in commonMaddox, peopleZahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox Y vivienne– , Zoë Saldana -Aridium, Ezio Bowie and Zen– and even the very popular couple made up of Jay Z Y Beyonce when they decided to call their firstborn Blue Ivy -born in 2012- and according to some interpretations it would be related to the rapper’s favorite blue color and the four in Roman numerals, which has a special meaning for both.

Without a doubt, being famous is synonymous with eccentricity and strange names, but this is one of the elements that have characterized an entire world dedicated to entertainment that somehow lives while its fans witness it.

