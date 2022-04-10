The well-being of employees as a new KPI for companies

The arrival of Covid-19 in our lives and confinement have ended one of the great taboos in society: mental health. A topic of vital importance, but which, until now, had played a secondary role both on a personal/individual level and even more so on a professional level.

Fortunately, in recent months, we are seeing how mental health and well-being have begun to be the center of debate in Congress, but also among friends, family, co-workers, with whom we now openly talk about stress, difficulty sleep, fears and concerns, and even anxiety problems at work. Little by little we feel more comfortable expressing the challenges we face to achieve physical and mental well-being. A section that, although it may not seem so at first glance, also has an impact on the economic recovery of companies and the performance of their work teams.

Without going further, poor mental health can reduce the performance of our team by up to 35%, according to the report ROI in Workplace Mental Health Programs: Good for People Good for Business.

Companies are increasingly aware that these problems affect their teams: In Spain, work stress causes almost 30% of sick leaves, which last for an average of 83 days; and 24% of Spanish workers acknowledge taking tranquilizers on a regular basis, according to official data from the National Institute of Social Security.

In the same way, employees, especially the new generations, no longer only look at economic compensation, they expect their company to care about them and offer them other benefits that complement their salary. Advantages that should not only be aid for food or sports, now, companies have the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of their employees.

In such a fast-paced world and in which we are exposed to so many stimuli, it is important to have the right information and tools to maintain our mental and emotional stability. And here, Technology plays a fundamental role, especially due to exposure to new work formats such as remote work.

Currently, economic effort, lack of time, embarrassment or misinformation are the main barriers that people encounter when asking for help. Nevertheless, technology has helped to overcome these complications, with the development of solutions that put mental health care within the reach of anyone who owns a smartphone or a computer.

The access to online therapy and self-care resources not only download face-to-face appointments, but also do enormous preventive work, key to drastically reducing the appearance of possible disorders. In addition, the speed, ease of access, security and privacy provided by this type of application have been a great incentive for those people who have traditionally been reluctant to go to a professional.

Having experts on all kinds of matters related to well-being and mental health just a click away, as well as podcasts and live sessions allow that access to these services has been normalized and is much more common.

In this sense, our platform helps to prevent and manage day-to-day activities at home or at work that are the main causes of disorders such as stress, lack of sleep, burnout or even anxiety.

In short, the reduced working day in summer, diets or now teleworking are already common expectations when a company wants to attract the best talent. Now that technology allows it and it has become a priority,How long will it take for employees to reject offers from companies that do not provide access to this type of platform?

***Adrian Vinalesresponsible for the international expansion of Mindgram in Latin America.

