the well-known actor and the extreme cut made to him by his daughters. Do you recognize him?

You know the actors in general they are quite extravagant people and often try to change their appearance, even if even just the hair cut or color. But sometimes it happens that a deciding on the change of look are not really the actors, but people close to them.

In this case, let’s talk about the daughters.

That’s all happened to Matt Damon.

While filming ‘The Last Duel’ (at the cinema these days) in Ireland the sessions had to be interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And so does Damon’s family he decided to stay in Ireland while waiting for things to return to normal.

And it was precisely during that year of hiatus that the daughters of the 51-year-old actor (Isabella, born on 11 June 2006, Gia, born on 20 August 2008, and Stella, born on 20 October 2010. With the addition of stepdaughter Alexia ) they decided to improvise as a hairdresser and give him a haircut like the last of the Mohicans.

During the pandemic, Matt Damon’s daughters decided he had to have a nice crest

Matt Damon, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ she said about it: “I let the girls dye my hair red. Basically I had become their art project. Then in the end they decided I needed a crest and so they shaved me off ”.

During the interview Fallon then showed a black and white photograph to the public where it is seen Matt Damon show off the aforementioned mohicana cut desired by his daughters.

The actor’s comment was: “That crest was brown, I looked like a rooster“.

Next to the actor during the interview Ben Affleck was there too, co-star of the aforementioned film along with Damon and Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, who said: “There is nothing more fun for children than humiliating fathers“.

In short, we can say that for Matt Damon it has been a really long year and we can imagine that he was happy to be able to return to normal shooting.

