The West aligns itself against Russia, which advances in the demilitarization of Ukraine › World › Granma

At the end of the second day of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly expressed their desire to negotiate.

In this regard, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said that, in accordance with “the instructions of the president (Putin), a delegation was formed from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, and from the Presidential Administration. This information was communicated to the Ukrainians,” Russia Today quoted.

Zelensky had declared his willingness to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status, to which Putin arranged what Peskov had said. But Zelensky said that they were reconsidering the venue and that he wanted Warsaw, after which they abandoned communication, Russia Today reported.

Then the Kiev government postponed a possible decision for this Saturday, while continuing to deploy multiple rocket launchers in residential areas of major cities, including the capital.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, reiterated that the operation that Moscow has been carrying out since last Thursday was provoked by the Ukrainian authorities themselves. The goals are clear: demilitarization and denazification of Ukrainian territory, he said.

At the same time, the Council of Europe suspended the membership of Russia, proposed by Poland and Ukraine, which obtained the consensus of 42 of the 47 members of the committee, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, warned that London will continue taking measures until the Russian economy deteriorates. Several sports entities, including the International Olympic Committee, have banned the participation of Russian athletes in events.

NATO, although it has insisted that it would not send troops to Ukraine, announced a deployment of its troops in the eastern part of the bloc, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, confirmed new sanctions – the second package in less than 48 hours – for Putin and Lavrov.

The personalization of the measures has been supported by the Government of Canada, while the United States, in addition to the statesman and the Foreign Minister, added the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces to its sanctions. of Russia, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

In her argument, US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen appealed to the words of President Biden, who said that “Putin rejected all good faith efforts made by the United States and our allies and partners to address our concerns. mutual security through dialogue, in order to avoid unnecessary conflict and human suffering.

The invitation to dialogue has been, in fact, a constant will of the Government of the Russian Federation, not only for reasons of security and geopolitical interests in the face of the expansion of NATO, which, for years, has tried to surround the Eurasian power, but also to stop the permanent attacks on the population of the Donbas region, the majority of whom are of Russian origin.

The United States has only been the great instigator of a conflict that, taken to the current consequences, allows the West to present Russia as an unjustified invader.

Also in the Security Council of the United Nations Organization, this Friday a draft resolution proposed by Western countries was presented condemning the military operation, but Russia, as a permanent member, vetoed it.

Late on Friday, Hungary was offering to host talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reported. “Neither of the two parties rejected (the proposal), both were grateful and are considering it,” he assured, according to RT.

On the second day of operations, Russian troops reached the outskirts of Kiev, where they took control of an airfield. They also entered the Ukrainian city of Melitopol without encountering resistance, the Defense Ministry reported. “While moving through the city, the inhabitants of Melitopol welcomed the Russian soldiers. Some senior citizens took to the streets with red flags,” they added.

RT reported that Vladimir Putin addressed members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, urging them not to allow neo-Nazis to use “their children, wives and elders as human shields.” The Head of State stated that, as expected, the clashes are not against regular troops, but rather with the nationalist formations armed by the Government, who are deploying heavy weapons in central areas of large cities, including Kiev and Kharkov, to provoke fire from Russian military response against residential neighborhoods.

“They act in the same way as terrorists around the world: they hide behind the people in the hope of blaming Russia for victims among the civilian population,” he stressed.

The conflict keeps alive the flames that the West has ignited, however, Russia is looking for a way out that guarantees its national security and stops the siege that NATO has been pushing towards its borders for years, in order to impose its hegemony.