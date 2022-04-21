The West breaks the delay: helicopters and hunting for Ukraine. And Moscow tests the super missile

In early March they were taboo. Today they are reality. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the arrival of a first supply of fighter aircraft in Ukraine, noting during a press conference that Ukraine now has “more operational fighters than two weeks ago”. A statement immediately confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who however stressed that he could not say “how many planes we will receive”. Behind the double confirmation lies a beautiful mystery. Also because, up to now, the supplier country remains unknown. Kirby limited himself to explaining that the planes that arrived in Ukraine are Russian-made and that the US has “facilitated” only the shipment of spare parts to Ukrainian territory. “Other nations that have experience with these aircraft – he said – have been able to help them put more aircraft into service.”

The suspects, however, can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Providing immediately usable fighters to a Ukrainian air force trained only in the use of Russian MIGs means going fishing in hangars in Eastern European countries. Among these the main suspect is Poland. And not just because he is among the most unscrupulous supporters of Kiev. Already in early March, Warsaw had come forward by proposing a lucrative exchange guaranteed by the US. In exchange for the sale of its aging Mig 29 to Kiev, Warsaw would receive a supply of much more efficient American F16s. The very advantageous proposal then ran aground on the uncertainties of the White House. President Joe Biden feared, in fact, to provoke an intervention by Russia against Poland capable of triggering that article 5 of NATO which provides for the obligation of common defense. Now those fears may have been swept away by the belief that only the availability of a genuine and efficient air force will guarantee Kiev the ability to stem the Russian offensive in the Donbass on which the Kremlin is counting to end the war and claim victory.

After all, the first to break the taboo on the supply of aircraft to Ukraine were the Americans. The $ 800 million armament package signed last week by Joe Biden – ready to be replicated this week with an equivalent one – also includes 11 Mi 17 helicopters. Again, these are Soviet-designed aircraft acquired by the Pentagon , before the fall of Kabul into Taliban hands, to guarantee supplies to the Afghan allies. Now those same helicopters, set up in the combat version, will be handed over to the Ukrainians. And as if that were not enough, the Pentagon has made it known that in a third country the training of Ukrainians has begun in the use of the new US-made howitzers leaving for Kiev. But planes, guns and helicopters risk triggering a heavy Russian reaction. After the diplomatic note last week in which it defined the decision to send new weapons to Ukraine as “delicate” and “fraught with consequences”, Moscow returned yesterday to the subject, recalling that the Mi 17 helicopters could be used to strike its territory. And now, according to many analysts, it is preparing to strike the convoys of arms departing from Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, also to make it clear not to joke, Moscow yesterday announced the testing of the Sarmat, an intercontinental ballistic warhead, capable of “penetrating any existing or future missile defense system”. The new missile – explained Vladimir Putin – represents a guarantee “against current threats” and “will make those who threaten Russia think”.