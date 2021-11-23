The West fears Moscow. “Now the migrant crisis, in January war in Kiev”

In Eastern Europe, along the fault line that divides the European Union from what remains of the Russian empire, tensions are boiling which raise fear for the fate of a peace that we are, perhaps, too used to taking for granted. For weeks now, the border that separates Poland (and to a lesser extent Lithuania) from the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, vassal of Moscow, has been the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis artfully provoked by the latter in revenge for the support granted by Warsaw. and Vilnius to the opposition in exile to his regime, destabilize the EU and, at the same time, try to obtain, through the hoped-for collapse of Brussels and Berlin, an image success that strengthens that regime and maybe makes the Belarusians forget (but even to the Russians in every sense behind them) miseries and difficulties of their current situation.

Along this icy but inflamed border not only about two thousand unfortunate Kurds and Iraqis are massed, encouraged by Lukashenko to break through the Polish wall (for now only virtual, but soon also concrete), but also tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, with ample display of threatening nationalistic rhetoric.

Meanwhile, another country located between the West and Russia, the Ukraine of pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky, is becoming the subject of more military than political tensions. Vladimir Putin, who in recent years forcibly tore up portions of Ukrainian territory such as Crimea (annexed to the Russian Federation in 2014 after a badly disguised military blitz and an illegal referendum) and part of the Donbass, has massed a hundred thousand men at the borders of Kiev, arousing the deep alarm not only of the Ukrainians, but of several Western chancelleries. Russia would be preparing to denounce these sources to an incredible European war that could have as its objective the annexation of a large part of Ukraine or even the cancellation of a sovereign state that Putin has never made a secret of considering unworthy to exist.

The Military Times publishes a map showing how Russia would be ready to unleash a simultaneous invasion from the East, North and South by January, with merciless artillery bombardments and air raids, as well as assaulting the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and of Odessa. From Moscow they deny everything, they speak of “hysteria artfully mounted in the United States by those who send their armies overseas and criticize unusual movements in our own territory”. The Ukrainian and American military leaders admit (US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin himself did) that they do not know exactly what Putin intends to do: perhaps he wants the surprise blitz, perhaps “only” to make the Americans and their allies understand that you shouldn’t joke with him. When in doubt, Washington and London increase their arms supplies to Kiev.

In this tense framework, yesterday our Prime Minister Mario Draghi, one of the most authoritative voices in Europe today, phoned Putin. And he did not just talk about the Belarusian and Ukrainian crises: he also put on the table the very delicate question of energy supplies, given that the Russian gas we import extensively passes through Belarus and Lukashenko threatens to tighten the taps. Not even the Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wasted time: in a letter sent to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, he asked that the exceptional situation on the eastern borders of the EU be answered with special measures. In other words, it calls for new European immigration rules and is beating money to build walls in the East.