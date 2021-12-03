The West is increasingly concerned about Ukraine

European countries and the United States continue to be very concerned about the increase in tension in eastern Ukraine, caused by a recent increase in troops amassed on the border by Russia. A meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was held in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday, at which no significant diplomatic progress was made. However, Blinken announced that American President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could talk to each other in the coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian government, in recent weeks Russia has accumulated about 114 thousand soldiers on the border with Ukraine: 92 thousand on land and the rest engaged in air and sea vehicles. They are located in the north, east and south of Donbass, a region east of Ukraine and on the border with Russia where the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are located, Ukrainian territories occupied for years by Russian-backed separatists.

Russia claims it has amassed troops on its eastern border due to an alleged military threat from Ukraine. The Guardian writes that Russia seems particularly worried about the recent purchase by the Ukrainian government of US-made ground-to-ground rockets, particularly suitable for hitting the most vulnerable part of the Russian tanks, that is, the upper one.

In recent days, Putin had called the construction of a missile system on the border with Ukraine a “red line” for the Russian government.

Russia’s intentions, however, continue to be unclear, and the accumulation of soldiers at the border could have other purposes: such as destabilizing the current Ukrainian government, which is increasingly hostile to Russia, or trying to discourage a military build-up of Ukraine. . A new land invasion is a hypothesis that analysts are considering, but which for the moment seems quite distant.

In recent days, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken of the increase of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine citing the possibility of new economic sanctions. Blinken also spoke about it yesterday at a press conference after his meeting with Lavrov.

As early as April, Russia had amassed thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine, only to withdraw them at the end of the month without apparently having achieved any specific purpose. Some analysts are convinced that Russia’s aggression may have the aim of stimulating a new confrontation between Putin and Biden, and perhaps wring some concessions regarding Ukraine.

“In a possible meeting between Putin and Biden neither of them will make concrete commitments, but there could be a sort of tacit agreement on how far the United States can go in increasing its military presence in Ukraine”, he hypothesized speaking with BBC News Andrei Kfortov, director of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) think tank.