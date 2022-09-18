The western never left: the Western series return to television renewed

The success of ‘Yellowstone’ seems to have renewed interest in westerns on television. The upcoming premiere of ‘That dirty black bag’ on AMC+ is the latest example that there was life for Western series after the end of ‘Deadwood’. By Marina Such – 16 Sep 2022

The western it was one of the genres with which cinema was born and one of the most classic until at least the 1970s. By then, however, the myths of the colonization of the American West during the 19th century they gave way to more crepuscular views and others that exposed the true pillars on which these myths had been built, which were the genocide of the Native American peoples, slavery, greed and extreme individualism.

Cowboy movies and series gradually lost the interest of the industry and the public until, on television, Deadwood in 2004. The success of that HBO series showed that they could make westerns different, with other points of view and far from the epic that had marked the classic era of the genre: closer to The man who shot Liberty Valance Y no forgiveness that of the legends surrounding the Seventh Cavalry.

Kevin Costner is the great protagonist of ‘Yellowstone’.

In recent years, Western series have been revived again thanks, curiously, to one that takes place on a ranch today, Yellowstone. It’s the most-watched drama on basic cable in the United States, reaching viewers who often complain that Hollywood is abandoning them, but it’s more of a family drama about the Duttons’ attempts to uphold the legacy of the patriarch (whom Kevin Costner) in the face of external attempts to purchase the land and the complicated relationship he has with one of his children.

westerns modern with touches of science fiction (outer range or the start of Westworld) and film noir (Dark Winds) have never stopped being produced, but where the interesting thing is is in the battery of premieres that are ascribed to the most classic of the genre: gunmen, settlers, cowboys and towns besieged by gangs of bandits. Since godless either hell on wheelsit has been common to find series with its nineteenth-century setting in a dusty town with its living roomhis sheriff and his ranchers.

Movistar Plus+ recently launched billy the kida look at the legend around that gunman by Michael Hirst, who already has experience with historical fictions thanks to The Tudors Y vikingsand next October 13 will arrive on AMC + That dirty black baga tribute to the spaghetti western which has been shot in Almería and tells the story of the eight-day confrontation of a sheriff incorruptible, but with a difficult past, with a lonely bounty hunter who decapitates his victims and keeps their heads in a black bag.

The genre has even attracted the interest of one of Britain’s most respected series creators, Hugo Blick, who has explored issues such as the conflict between Israel and Palestine in The honorable woman and the Rwandan genocide in black earth rising. Blick’s next miniseries is English, which premieres in November on the BBC. The protagonist of it is Emily Blunt, who plays a woman determined to find who she killed her son. Along the way, she allies herself with a Pawnee Indian who was a tracker for the army and the two end up discovering a plot full of violence and racial prejudice.

That point of view that it seems that Blick is going to contribute is what can contribute to renew the western and definitely bring it to the 21st century. The story of the conquest of the West, in reality, was not epic and was full of more shadows than lights, and these new approaches to the genre can show that it should never be considered buried.