The Western strategy in Ukraine, on the verge of failure

WASHINGTON.- According to the famous saying, no military plan survives its first contact with the enemy. The great war theorist Carl von Clausewitz used to explain that strategies must be dynamic, constantly changing and renewing themselves. In his famous 1832 treatise On War, von Clausewitz says that some generals “consider only unilateral actions, when in reality war consists in the continual interaction of opposites.” And today the West has to embody those lessons in its confrontation with russia and adjust your strategy, which is in danger of failing.

the core of Western strategy points in two directions: supply weapons, training and money to Ukraine, while imposing drastic economic sanctions on Russia. In principle, the basic idea still makes sense, but the balance between the two measures needs adjustment. It has already become clear that the economic war against Russia is not giving even remotely the expected results. To the president Vladimir Putin he cares less about the damage of these sanctions against the Russian people than about their effects on the Russian state. And thanks to rising energy prices, the agency BloombergNews projects that Russia will receive extraordinary income for its oil and gas exportswhich this year would reach 285,000 million dollars, compared to 236,000 million in 2021.

A woman walks past a banner reading “For Russia! For the children of Donbass!” with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine, in central Moscow on July 11, 2022. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV – AFP

In the meantime, Europe faces the worst energy crisis of the last 50 years.

The basic problem with the economic war against Russia is that it has no teeth, because it leaves out energy. The Russian economy is basically energy. Oil and gas export revenues account for nearly half of the Russian government budget. And sadly, The solution would not be for the West to stop buying Russian energy altogether, because there is less supply on the global market and that would only push prices even higher. Because Europe has developed a dangerous addiction to Russian energy over the past two decades, it cannot quickly switch suppliers without sinking into a deep and prolonged recession.

Just look at what is already happening on the continent, where the price of natural gas is 700% more expensive than at the beginning of last year. To make matters worse, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, through which Germany receives most of the Russian gas, will be closed on July 11 for maintenance works, and who knows, maybe Putin will decide to punish Germany and the West and not reopen it… If that happens, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, would almost certainly slip into recession. Putin’s strategy seems to be to make the West pay a high price and buy time, assuming that the cracks in the coalition against him will deepen when the economy of those countries suffers the consequences.

This photo shows piping systems and valves at a Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas receiving station and transfer station in Lubmin, Germany, on June 21, 2022.

Western countries still do not give this problem the importance and priority that it really has. The Netherlands has a huge gas field, but is reducing production. Germany seems determined to shoot itself in the foot and go ahead with the timetable for deactivating nuclear power plants. The Biden administration continues to complicate long-term investments in oil and gas, and is also not finding a way to restore the nuclear deal with Iran, a move that would dump millions of barrels of crude onto the world market and almost certainly stabilize its price. I understand that there are valid objections and doubts about all these policies that I mention, but the priority must be to defeat Putin.

On the contrary, Putin’s real vulnerability is on the military front. The Russian military has extended its control over Donbass in eastern Ukraine, but at a huge price. Thousands of Russian soldiers have died, supplies are in short supply, and worse yet, Putin is getting no recruits. According to a report from The Economist, the Kremlin fails to replace its ranks and to new recruits he offers three times the average salary.

Russian army soldiers march during an action in support of soldiers taking part in a special military operation in Ukraine, at the Mamaev Kurgan, a World War II memorial, in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, July 11, 2022. Alexander Kulikov – AP

In addition, Russia is suffering from the loss of heavy weapons that will be difficult to replace, especially those that use sophisticated technology that it previously imported from the West and its allies. Recently, the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondorevealed that equipment captured from Russians on the battlefield contains microchips taken from refrigerators and washing machines.

Western leaders should admit that Plain and simple economic sanctions are not going to work, at least in a time frame that is logical. Therefore, they should increase global energy production and supply as much as possible, but also roll back those sanctions that are hurting the West more than Russia. At the same time, the West must multiply its military aid to Ukraine, choosing in this case to take greater risks. Releasing the Odessa blockade would be a huge economic victory for Ukraine and a crushing symbolic defeat for Russia.

In the northern hemisphere winter is approaching and in the homes of Europe there may be a lack of heating. And in the Ukraine, when the steppe is covered with snow, the troops will also have a harder time dislodging the Russians. Time is running and not in our favor.

By Farred Zakaria

Translation of Jaime Arrambide