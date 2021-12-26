The whales will support the price of Bitcoin in 2022

In this last part of 2021 it seems that large cryptocurrency investors, the so-called whales, stay again buying Bitcoin, mainly due to fears of a sharp rise in inflation, and therefore in 2022 they could contribute to the next bull run of the BTC price.

Bitcoin whales hoard

According to data from Chainalysis, crypto consulting and statistics firm, large investors holding at least 1,000 BTC would have raised 142,000 bitcoins in the second week of December, bringing the total of Bitcoins in their possession to almost 200,000 BTC, the highest in 2021.

They report from the research company:

“It is a confirmation of the view that bitcoin is seen as digital gold, or perhaps institutions are just making a long-term trade on the price of bitcoin.”

The fact that the whales have entered the market again to support the prices would be a factor that could indicate that an upcoming Bitcoin rally in the new year is possible, supported by the strong personalities of the market.

This is also supported by the fact that usually January has always been a very favorable month for Bitcoin quotes, which in the last year have risen by 15% while in 2020 by 30%.

According to the cryptocurrency statistics company BitInfoCharts, the third largest holder of Bitcoin in December alone would have bought about 3,000 new Bitcoins, taking advantage of the market declines in November, thus coming to hold about $ 3 billion in Bitcoin.

Also Microstrategy, the world’s leading Bitcoin holder, recently announced that it had bought in late November another 7000 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin value to beyond 3.5 billion dollars.

Whales and the price of Bitcoin in 2022

For Marcus Sotiriou, financial analyst at the digital asset broker GlobalBlock based in the UK, this would indicate that we are not at the end of a bullish cycle which indeed should continue with greater strength in 2022.

To give strength to this analysis also the data relating to derivative products in Bitcoin which indicate that investor bets are for a rise of Bitcoin quotes in the short term.

On the other hand, that Bitcoin prices are greatly influenced by large investors, or whales, as they are defined in the crypto environment, is given by the company’s data. Flipside Crypto, denoting how just over 2% of accounts anonymous on the blockchains of cryptocurrencies would control around 95% of digital assets.

Eric Stone head of the company’s research team said:

“The most likely story of whales today is that they will cautiously liquidate relatively small amounts of BTC over time, rather than risk a supply shock by liquidating larger pieces all at once.”

Buy the dip

And it is also for this reason that indicates that perhaps only the intervention of the big Bitcoin holders can be the driving force for a possible upcoming Bitcoin rally, starting from January 2022, adopting the strategy of “Buy the dip” that is to buy on market drops.

That’s what Microstrategy has done in recent years or how the government of El Salvador, which announced at the end of November that it had bought 150 Bitcoins, taking advantage of the significant drops in the market in that period.