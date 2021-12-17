The WhatsApp camera will receive an update: here’s a preview
WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps globally and as such always is under the magnifying glass when it comes to upcoming news. In the last few hours, new details have leaked about the next one upgrade of his camera.
You will know very well that it is up Android than on iOS The WhatsApp app includes a section dedicated to the camera, to instantly take photos and share them on the messaging platform. With the latest update of WhatsApp Beta for Android, the usual of WABetaInfo have found out what it will be like there new camera interface Whatsapp: the image in the gallery will provide you with a preview.
As you can see from the image, the new WhatsApp camera interface will feature redesigned buttons And direct access to the gallery of images shot using the link to the left of the shutter button. We expect the registration mode video, by pressing and holding the shutter button, it will remain the same.
The novelty we have just seen is still under development and we don’t know when WhatsApp plans to launch it publicly. We will come back to update you as soon as we know more about this aspect.