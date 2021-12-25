The WhatsApp trick to automatically reply to Christmas greetings, without the other noticing

Do you hear the earth shaking, the glass creaking, the animals running away? That’s right, it’s the Christmas wishes that are coming, all together, in a confused and impersonal way, sent from distant uncles, unknown contacts, unpleasant colleagues and so on. This will be your WhatsApp soon and it is good that you start organizing a counterattack.

The messaging platform actually does not have many features that do this, but there is a parallel and absolutely legal application that can do for us and that installs an “answering machine” that automatically replies to all messages that they arrive there.

PM ImagesGetty Images

It is called AutoResponder and it allows you to set up an automatic reply to messages, with the possibility of choosing which contacts to do so and at what time to activate. You can change the response rate as well, to make it look more believable and not a robot (but you’re actually a robot).

This app is perfect for Christmas greetings but also for holidays, vacations, sickness or simple relaxation, when you don’t want to drown in chats that you consider useless.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io