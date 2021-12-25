Tech

The WhatsApp trick to automatically reply to Christmas greetings, without the other noticing

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Do you hear the earth shaking, the glass creaking, the animals running away? That’s right, it’s the Christmas wishes that are coming, all together, in a confused and impersonal way, sent from distant uncles, unknown contacts, unpleasant colleagues and so on. This will be your WhatsApp soon and it is good that you start organizing a counterattack.

The messaging platform actually does not have many features that do this, but there is a parallel and absolutely legal application that can do for us and that installs an “answering machine” that automatically replies to all messages that they arrive there.

young womans hands using a portable information device on white background

PM ImagesGetty Images

It is called AutoResponder and it allows you to set up an automatic reply to messages, with the possibility of choosing which contacts to do so and at what time to activate. You can change the response rate as well, to make it look more believable and not a robot (but you’re actually a robot).

This app is perfect for Christmas greetings but also for holidays, vacations, sickness or simple relaxation, when you don’t want to drown in chats that you consider useless.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee46 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

these apps must be removed immediately

4 weeks ago

Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice are about to be closed permanently – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

the community criticizes Square Enix

2 weeks ago

“The success? You don’t just win with marketing, but with …

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button