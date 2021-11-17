The WhatsApp trick to block someone without them noticing

We know well that some relationships are complicated, especially when it comes to relatives who are not too nice, indigestible acquaintances but who frequent our group of friends, not to mention colleagues and superiors. We cannot cut these people out of our lives, it would be a bit too drastic; consequently we cannot even block on WhatsApp, even that would be an extreme stance.

Don’t be scared though, you don’t have to carry these weights around all the time, you don’t have to bear their complaints or their comments on WhatApp, there is a way to escape with class and elegance, without necessarily blocking them.

WarchiGetty Images

The tool that suddenly becomes very convenient in these situations is the one to silence a chat, already incorporated in the application, very simple to use and which does not concern third-party programs or other apps.

By silencing one of your contacts, the block will not be completely darkened, it will simply be put on standby, as if you had frozen it. All his notifications will no longer arrive and you can cool down the reports a bit, and then have him return to normal chats when you want and only IF you want to do so.

