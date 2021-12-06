The WhatsApp trick to create a secret chat, which no one but you can see

We could say that WhatsApp is a bit of a mirror of our life. If someone read all of our conversations, listened to the audios we send or receive, looked at the videos, photos, documents and our contacts … well they would get a pretty complete idea of ​​who we are and what we do. And this is not always welcome, there is always a part of our life that we want to be protected, not because there is something to hide, but simply because it is ours alone.

The trick that we are about to suggest concerns above all the chats, which are the real space to be protected, full of delicate and important contents.

d3signGetty Images

There is a way to hide your WhatsApp chats without having to download new applications and without engaging too much in complicated operations. Among the options already included in WhatsApp there is one that does exactly what we need, it is the “archive chat” function.

Look at the list of your conversations and choose the one you want to remove from the main screen and that you want to move to a hidden place. Press and hold on the chat and then select “archive chat”. In that way the conversation will disappear from the home, but will continue to be active and available. When you want to get it back to its place, just restore it.

