The WhatsApp trick to delete all photos and videos from a chat in just one click

Why would anyone want to be able to delete all photos and videos from one chat or several WhatsApp chats? There are usually two reasons: the first relates to free space on the phone. We are always inundated with content that we do not want to delete and we try all possible ways to scrape together a little more memory. The other tends to concern our privacy; we don’t want to leave our photos or videos lying around at everyone’s mercy.

The most logical solution would be to enter the chosen chat and scroll backwards starting to delete sensitive content one by one. But this would be a SLIGHTLY slow process. Fortunately, there are faster and more effective solutions.

PM ImagesGetty Images

I guess you don’t want to lose all the chat in bulk, including written parts, but just be able to remove the photos and videos. Then enter the chat, go to the three dots at the top right and then click on “Media, links and documents”. From here you can see everything you have submitted and delete one by one the things you don’t want to exist in there.

You can find an even more massive and faster way by reaching the general settings, continuing to “Space and data” and then clicking on “Manage space”. In addition to getting an idea of ​​how much memory the stuff you have on WhatsApp is taking up, you can select everything and delete everything with a couple of clicks. Or you can sort from the larger files and decide whether to remove just those.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io