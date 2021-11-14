Tech

The WhatsApp trick to dictate a message instead of typing it

Now our smartphone has become more and more a part of our body, an extension of our arm, connected to our brain by some invisible neural network. Any too mechanical action that prevents this sensational fluidity bothers us.

For example, writing, typing, clicking, isn’t that a primitive action? Absolutely too slow and boring, we don’t want to waste on this stuff anymore, we want to dictate messages with thought, without moving a muscle. (Am I exaggerating? Yes I know).

But there is a trick to approach these futuristic fantasies and that is voice dictation. If you think about it this way you won’t have to bother typing anymore, just talk, and the phone will do the rest.

The simplest method is to use your virtual assistant, be it Siri or Google and tell it: “Ok Google” and then “Send a WhatsApp message to …”. Alternatively you can download the very handy application called Voice To Text (which also works for translations).

