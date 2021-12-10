The WhatsApp trick to enhance your photos with a touch, pro level

This is not the right place to discuss whether it is right or wrong, but it is a fact that today the control of one’s image and the possibility of editing one’s photos are very important resources. Almost more important than the content behind it.

It is certainly not a tempting world but in the meantime it is good to know the tricks to effectively and easily improve your photos, especially if you can do it with great immediacy directly on WhatsApp, the most used messaging platform in the world (and the most used by us ).

PM ImagesGetty Images

The secret is to use WhatsApp Web, the version of the app for the desktop computer, where when sending any photo or image it allows you to work on it at a rather sophisticated, but above all immediate, level.

You can crop the image, color it, draw on it, add stickers and writings, enlarge them and change their colors. All with the ability to retrace your steps at will before confirming everything.

A very effective way to work, directly on the most used platform there is.

