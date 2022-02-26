The WhatsApp trick to gossip who is connected without opening the application

Related news

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application in Spain, houses both a series of features that are not visible to the naked eye, as well as some others that may become illegal and you did not know. The tool has a variety of shortcuts that make it more complete, such as one to know the location of a contact without asking them or another to find out who has your number. There’s even one for gossip if a person is “online” without having to enter the apps to check.

WhatsApp has a series of settings that allow the user to protect their privacy. These include the ability to hide your profile picture from certain people or everyone, choose who can see your status updates, read receipts, last time you’re online, or if you’re online. To find out if a contact is online in the app just enter the conversationyes, as long as you have this function activated.

The other option to know if he is online is to wait for him to send you a message. Even so, and if you don’t want to wait until you receive a response, there is a little-known trick that allows you to gossip if a contact has connected to WhatsApp without even having to open the messaging application. A shortcut that is easy to use and that is available on devices with Android operating system.

From a bridge app

Before doing this trick, you have to keep in mind that, unlike others, here it is necessary to download a third-party application that is only available in the Google Play Store on Android and not in the Android store. apps of the iPhone; Although later we will see that there is another way to know if someone is connected on WhatsApp regardless of the smartphone that you have.

With the app, notifications are received every time a contact connects to WhatsApp.

To perform this trick it is essential download the apps ‘WaControl’ on Google Play Store, which is the tool that will let you know if a person is connected to WhatsApp. Once downloaded and installed, when it is opened for the first time, it asks the user to grant it the corresponding permissions, such as the option to receive notifications or access the agenda, and then you have to create an account, provided you do not have one.

With the account already started, it is time to click on the icon that shows the figure of a person along with the ‘+’ symbol located in the upper right corner next to the settings wheel. At that time, all that remains is to add the number of the contact you want to know when they connect to WhatsApp, including the country code -which in the case of Spain is +34-, as the name with which it is saved in the agenda.

When you add a contact to the app, the app will start analyzing their activity and every time it connects it will send a notification to your mobile phone to let you know that person is online. It even reports on the moment when it is disconnected. Not only that, but it also allows you to gossip information such as the time you spend online on WhatsApp.

from Chrome

If you can’t find the application -although you can always download its APK- or if you don’t have a smartphone Android, there is another alternative to know when a contact connects to WhatsApp: with the web version of the apps messaging and Google Chrome. A shortcut in which it is also necessary to download a tool, although in this case it is an extension for the big ‘G’ browser called ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’.

Using the Chrome extension on WhatsApp Web.

The operation is simple. Once installed, all you have to do is enter WhatsApp Web and log in, and then click on the extension icon to open its interface. There you have to click on the ‘Improvements’ tab and then on ‘Customize’ to activate the tick in ‘Highlight online contacts’ and in notifications. Once done, every time one of the people in your address book is online a pop-up notification and a small green circle will appear on your profile picture.

With this trick you can also know other details, but as it happens in this type of case, you have to take into account that should only be used in an emergency, like in those situations where you need to receive a response to a message urgently and you can’t talk. It should never be used for unethical purposes, such as harming or controlling another person.

