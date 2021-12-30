The WhatsApp trick to hide a chat

You have surely happened to have sensitive chats, in which you deal with very private topics, or that contain very (VERY) private photos. In short, chats that make you a little anxious but at the same time are precious. You would like to have them close at hand but not there among all the others.

Especially if someone were to look out on your smartphone they would see them there in plain sight. Or even worse: what happens if someone gets their hands on your phone? Better not to think about it and immediately run for cover, yes because a trick to hide the chats exists and it is also very simple.

WarchiGetty Images

There is no need to download new applications, what you have to do is press and hold on the chosen chat and activate the conversation options. From these choose “Archive chat”. This way it will disappear from the main screen but will still be active “behind the scenes”.

Moreover, now WhatsApp allows you to keep it hidden even when moving messages arrive, without making it re-emerge in the light every time. So here’s how you can keep your most private conversations safe.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io