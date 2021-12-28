The WhatsApp trick to know if someone peeks at your account

In our WhatsApp there is our life, and it is not a way of saying. All our conversations and private photos, videos, audios, not to mention sensitive documents and any passwords that we have let slip a few times.

It would be pretty messy if someone managed to steal our account for their own purposes, but is there any way to find out? Yes, here are some tips you can follow to check for this unpleasant occurrence.

MaskotGetty Images

Messages

Check the messages you send, especially those that remain at the bottom of the chat list, they are the least used and most suspicious. Sometimes we discover conversations that never took place a little suspicious.

Profile

Make it a habit to check your profile info from time to time. If someone wants to take your account it is likely that something will change in that area, such as the name, status or even the photo.

Official communications

Often you receive messages on your phone, not those in WhatsApp, but directly to your number. These messages are often official communications from the platform that warn you if something strange happens to your account. Remember to always read them to be updated on what’s going on.

Friends

There may be unknown faces or names on your friends list. Empty ghost contacts a little suspicious and inexplicable. Delete the ones you don’t know and keep your real contacts.

Web

Even if you don’t use WhatsApp Web too often, remember that someone could connect to that platform to enter your profile. Remember to check the app settings by verifying the number of devices turned on and the active sessions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io