The WhatsApp trick to lie about your location

Kim Lee
Sometimes people are really annoying and some, unfortunately, are even a little creepy. I don’t know if this has ever happened to you, but sometimes one gets into a situation where it would be really nice to be able to lie about one’s position.

With WhatsApp the problem is that the “send location” function is true and it is difficult to lie. We are no longer in that historical moment in which it is enough to send a message or say on the phone: “I’m here, there is no way we can meet”. Now a click is enough to send a map with the location where we are.

Fortunately, however, there is a way to also trick the program and send a fake position. This helps us to get out of situations that are uncomfortable and make us uncomfortable.

The application that comes to meet us in these cases is called GPS Emulator which provides you with a map very similar to that of Google in which you can choose any place using a pointer. Before confirming this place make sure the app is synced with WhatsApp and then send this place as it is where you really are.

