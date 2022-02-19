The WhatsApp trick to listen to an audio without the double blue tick

Related news

Voice notes, which users can now listen to while they write in the conversation, are one of the star features of WhatsApp. Over time, this feature has become a real alternative to text messages, since they allow you to tell something quickly and comfortably. Even so, they have the inconvenience of showing the double blue tick that warns that they have been played; although it exists a little-known trick that allows you to skip them.

Tricks are the best way to get the most out of WhatsApp, since the messaging application is not the most complete on the market. Currently, you can find a variety of them, even for the voice notes themselves, such as the one that ensures that no one gossips them or another to know what they say without the need to reproduce them. On this occasion, we show one that serves so that the transmitter does not know that an audio has been heard.

Every time a person plays an audio on WhatsApp, the application shows the popular double blue check that guides the sender to know what has been heard. A function that for some is annoying and that can be hidden with just a few small stepsand which we detail below.

How does it work?

The verification of the double blue tick that confirms the reading of the messages can be easily deactivated in the WhatsApp settings. However, this option is not available for audioso the only way for these two well-known colored sticks not to appear is by performing a little trick.

A shortcut that is totally safe, since there is no need to download any third-party application or any type of file, but rather one of the native functions of WhatsApp is used. In this way, it can be done on both Android and iOS operating system devices.

If you want to listen to an audio without the other person knowing and without the double blue tick, you just have to do a few things. The first one is to create a WhatsApp group in which you are alone, since it will be important for the process. Once you receive a voice note, do not play it, but click on it to choose the ‘forward’ option.

The ideal is that you forward it to yourself in that group chat that you have released, although another option is to send it to a trusted person. You can even send it to other apps too, like Telegram or Gmail, though it’s not really necessary. Once you have the audio in the conversation you have created you can now listen to it without fear of the sender finding outsince the blue check will not appear in his chat.

A group just for you

Part of the trick involves creating a group to send the voice memo to, a process that’s also easy. To do this, you have to open WhatsApp and go to the ‘Chats’ tab to click on ‘Create group’. At that time, all that remains is to select a trusted contact, fill in the subject of the conversation and the name, or even add an image if you wish.

Once created, By removing the trusted person you have added, you will have the whole group to yourself., which is a perfect tool to send each other the audios to listen to them without them knowing or any file that you want to keep. You can even take advantage of it to make the shopping list, as many users do.

