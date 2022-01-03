Tech

The WhatsApp trick to not make mistakes in vowels

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

We are now used to sending audio messages to our friends with a disarming naturalness. We open the phone, open WhatsApp and almost lost in thought we say what we have to say. But then comes the moment when we wake up from this automatism and reflect on what we have said. Did we make mistakes? Did we make a fool of ourselves? Did we give the right information?

I don’t know if it happens to you, but many people tend to quickly listen to what they have sent, ready to delete the message to re-record it more correctly. A waste of time and an amount of stress that should be avoided.

paris, france march 15 in this photo illustration, the social media application logo, whatsapp is displayed on the screen of a computer on march 15, 2019 in paris, france social media facebook, instagram, messenger and whatsapp have been affected by a global outage for nearly 24 hours on march 14, 2019 cutting virtual worlds to nearly 23 billion potential users facebook has explained the causes of malfunctions that have disrupted its networks in recent days this failure is due to the server configuration change that has caused cascading problems facebook is excused for the inconvenience caused to users and companies that are dependent on facebook, instagram or whatsapp to run their businessphoto by chesnotgetty images

So here’s a trick for you: how to listen to a vowel before sending it, to avoid unnecessary posthumous corrections or foolish things.

What you need to do is enter the chosen chat and start recording audio. At that point you will notice that WhatsApp signals you that instead of holding down you can drag your finger up on a small icon in the shape of a lock. Once this is done you can speak without holding.

So here’s the trick: instead of sending or deleting the message, exit the chat with the arrow at the top left. Go back to your WhatsApp home and then enter the chat again. Your audio will not have been erased, but you will see it at the bottom, put on standby. At this point you can listen to it and decide whether to send it permanently or to cancel it.

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

