The Whatsapp trick to preview messages

How many times have we received a voice message on Whatsapp but we have not listened to the content immediately to prevent the sender from knowing? Well, there is a little trick which allows us to listen to the audio that comes to us via Whatsapp (and also to read simple text messages) without anyone else ever finding out.

No fear. There is no need to install third-party applications or small programs that can be counterproductive spyware. To be able to listen to Whatsapp audio messages in preview and without the blue ticks appearing for the other person you just need take advantage of a very useful feature that has always been present within the application owned by Meta, even if very few users know it and use it.

The trick in question is executable on all devices, Android or Apple, and allows you to read the message or listen to the voice without our interlocutor knowing. All in the maximum confidentiality and without repercussions of any kind on efficiency of the same instant messaging application, which will continue to work as usual.

To do so, therefore, it is enough simply open the Whatsapp preview window that appears every time a new message arrives, by pressing and holding on the conversation in question in order to listen to the voice message or read the text sent to us without opening the chat (and without our interlocutor ever seeing the double blue check).

Needless to say, now that we’ve discovered this useful feature, we just have to use it as many times as we need. We are also sure that in some cases it will turn out to be like of vital importance for our social, work or love life! Many Apps (e Whatsapp is certainly no exception) have in fact feature who manage to make themselves really useful. Sometimes you just need to discover them!