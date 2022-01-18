The WhatsApp trick to read a message without noticing it

Every time we read someone’s message it feels like we are going through the various levels of security of a bank. Our online presence is initially reported, everyone knows when we enter and when we leave the app. Then comes the tips, our contact knows when we actually get the message and when we open it and read it. At that point if we don’t answer right away we are very rude or, in any case, the pressure of the conversation passes on us.

It is not possible to go through this hell just to read something written by someone, which most likely has a very relative importance on our and his day.

Tara MooreGetty Images

So know that there is a trick to read messages in total secrecy, without anyone knowing anything, without WhatsApp being able to catch us with its tracking systems. Total invisibility.

To implement this method you just need to press and hold on an empty spot on your mobile phone screen. Everything will shrink a bit and new options will come out on the sides, which you may never have seen before. The one we are interested in is called “Widget”.

This function allows you to be updated on notifications arriving to an app of your choice (you obviously select WhatsApp). A new tab will appear in your smartphone where you can read up to 6 messages at the same time, and when a new one arrives, it simply adds and the last one comes out. All this you can do without ever opening the application.

