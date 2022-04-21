The WhatsApp trick to read new messages without them knowing

Related news

Many of the users who write daily on WhatsApp from Spain know that the popular messaging application has certain tricks to find out if the people on the other side of the chat have read the messages or are ignoring them. A possibility that can be annoying, and even dangerous, for the privacy of each one, hence there are also tricks to prevent others from finding out that you have read their messages.

Far from the daily double blue tick that warns when the shipment has been received and when it has been seen, there are other ways to see without being seen. Two simple techniques that the application itself offers without the need to download another app and that gives a little more room to think about an answer.

It is always advisable to disable the double blue tick, although this also means losing perspective on whether or not others have read your messages, and it is also not possible to deactivate it in the groups of multiple users. That is why this solution falls short of what many people need so as not to feel the pressure of those anxious people who demand quick answers and do not tolerate that a person can see a message and not respond or take a while.

The magnifying glass trick

The first trick is visible to the naked eye within the application, but it often goes unnoticed by many. It is about the magnifying glass, a very necessary resource in these messaging applications, both WhatsApp and Telegram include it for bsearch photographs, messages, or names quickly among the noise of chats and groups that users usually have.

As soon as you open it, in the upper strip, there is the magnifying glass icon. When writing the name of the group or the person who has written to us, WhatsApp displays a black and white report with the latest conversations. Both the messages that have been sent to you and those that you have sent appearperfect for checking the latest news without opening the chat.

Also included are those messages that contain the word being searched for or the name, so it can be a bit chaotic. Even so, by displaying the group and the person who sent it at the top of the message, one can quickly locate and easily locate the text that really remains to be read.

It is not indicated in any way which are the ones that have not yet been seen, so each one must remember what parts of the conversation they remember. In any case, the last to arrive are the ones who leave first.

Remember not to click on it to not open the chat and that it remains as not pending until you want to respond or pretend that you are already operational again. The text can be read clearly, but content such as videos, GIFs or images is somewhat more complicated. You can even see the links, but they don’t move until you enter the conversation.

Through the Widget

Another trick that has turned out to be very useful is the WhatsApp Widget on Android. This window serves as a quick view from the mobile desktop to be able to see all the messages that are waiting at a glance. This trick is more useful than mobile notificationsas it shows each and every one of the new messages, instead of grouping them and showing only a part as it happens in many phones.

It is not necessary to open the application, just unlock the phone and check the ones that appear. If there are no pending messages, the window is shown empty with the message “There are no unread messages”. But if there are any, they appear with the indication of the group to which it belongs and the person who has sent it.

Placing it is very simple, on Android mobiles you just have to keep the screen pressed on the background and wait for the options to change the wallpaper or add more widgets to appear. Among the menu of these tools, there will be WhatsApp that occupies a good part of the panel to be able to better read each message.

