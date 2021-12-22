The WhatsApp trick to receive only the messages of whoever you want

How nice it would be a world of friends only, but we know that this is not possible, we will have to settle instead of a world where WhatsApp changes only come from friends. Not bad as a compromise, I’m in it, how do you do it?

The most famous messaging platform in the world has long been keen to customize every feature of the program more and more, going so far as to make modifiable details that users find instead little “details” but important options.

PM ImagesGetty Images

So how do you only get messages from friends? The new feature that we need to explore in this case is called “Keep archived chats”.

This option allows you to archive all conversations and group chats that don’t interest you or that annoy you and then keep them there. Until recently every time a notification came you could only sadly watch the chat come back to the surface and on top of your conversations home. Now with this function the chats and archived will remain archived and you can go to observe or respond only when you feel like it.

This option is found by entering the settings and then in the sub-category “Chat”. In this space you will find the checkbox “Keep archived chats”.

