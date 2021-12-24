The WhatsApp trick to recover deleted messages

There is nothing that affects our brain more than a deleted message on WhatsApp that we have not been able to read. This is something that literally drives us crazy. We hear a notification, run to the phone, open it, open WhatsApp … and there it is, the message has been deleted.

It would be wonderful to go back in time and know what they had written to us, but unfortunately, as you know, you cannot go back in time. However, there is a trick to get around this unpleasant spell that some of our people contact on their own messages by eliminating them from our sight.

d3signGetty Images

What you need to do is download an app like WhatsRemoved or NotificationHistory (but there are several that provide you with the same service). What happens with these apps? They simply record all notifications that come to your mobile, even those that arrive while you are not using your mobile.

Going then to read the history recorded in the app you can also read the message that arrived and then was deleted, no matter if the destruction took place after a second or half a second. For a moment that message appeared on your phone.

