The WhatsApp trick to recover lost messages

Kim Lee2 hours ago
Do you ever find yourself unable to find messages? Maybe particular, precious messages, information that was not lost. Or do you ever have someone write you something and then delete it immediately afterwards? Another possibility, on the other hand, is that in the transfer from one phone to another, pieces of chat are lost.

As you know these are painful situations, because they are data that we will never find again. Unless you follow this trick, a super easy and effective way to recover lost messages.

What you need to do is download this app: WhatsRemoved +. This system allows you to monitor every message that passes on your phone and to automatically save it on a parallel archive. Even if a contact of yours were to delete it the second after that it will remain imprinted as notified.

In the options of this application you can customize the type of saving, choosing the one you consider most important and the methods you prefer.

