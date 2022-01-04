The WhatsApp trick to schedule sending a message

We tend to rely a little too much on our memory at times and in this WhatsApp does not help us. The list of chats that scrolls through the home reflects the chaos of our life a bit, full of business conversations, dating with friends and groups of people talking even more messed up.

The dream would be to be able to organize one’s conversations and therefore one’s appointments through targeted messages, which arrive at a given time and day, instead of getting lost in the maze of our memory.

WarchiGetty Images

You need this trick to send a WhatsApp message whenever you want, not just when you write it. The app you need to use is called SKEDit. Once installed and granted the classic permissions it will be enabled on your phone and perfectly synchronized. This program allows you to choose the contact you want to send the message to, the date, the day and obviously gives you a space to write whatever you want.

A very useful feature of SKEDit is the one that lets you choose whether to be notified with a notification just before the automatic sending of the message. At that moment, maybe you have already solved the matter and there is no longer any need for you to arrive at your destination. At that point you just need to delete it or modify it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io