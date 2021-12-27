The WhatsApp trick to send a disappearing photo

How nice to send photos to friends, until we change our minds and would like to go back in time for not doing so. That’s a bad feeling. Sometimes too much of our private content goes around out of control and that’s not cool.

WhatsApp, however, comes to meet us in this sense by incorporating a new function in the chats that allows us to send a photo and then make it disappear shortly after (like the retractable shots that you can send in the DM of Instagram to understand).

Tara MooreGetty Images

Here’s how: open a single or group chat and select any photo or video to indicate (or take it directly). At the bottom of the photo, near the bar where you write, a small circled number 1 will appear. If you press on that option, you will see the message coming out that tells you that you have selected the functionality to see the photo only once.

Those who receive this photo can therefore see it only once and it will not be saved in their gallery. This is a way to protect our content and not let it hang around. But be aware that the recipient can always take a screenshot so think about it before sending something too confidently.

