The WhatsApp trick to send huge files like movies

Admit it without problems: you use WhatsApp a lot more than e-mail. But I am not talking only about communications, because it would be obvious, but precisely about the exchange of contents: documents, videos, audio, photographs.

WhatsApp has become a transversal medium and now used for almost every need, but there are still some limits to be adjusted to make it truly perfect. One of these concerns the size allowed by the app for sending files of any type. For example, on WhatsApp photos of a certain quality are resized and too large files cannot be sent.

MaskotGetty Images

There is a trick, however, to overcome this limit and it does not involve using other applications or fiddling with the phone too much, you just need to know the most hidden options of WhatsApp. So here’s how to send very heavy files:

Enter the chat you want to use to send the file, click on the paper clip symbol next to the space where you write the messages and a small menu will open. Among the various options that will be presented to you is the one called “Document” with a folder symbol. By using this tool to send files you will no longer have to worry about the size and you will be able to send content that until now was blocked or shrunk.

