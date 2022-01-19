The WhatsApp trick to send your location, but fake

Since WhatsApp allows you to share your location on the map very easily via chat, it has become normal for people to ask where you are and then ask you precisely for the geolocation.

However, this is a bit invasive way of putting yourself and in many cases it can become annoying. If a stranger asks you for your position, you can simply block him, but what if a closer figure asks you that you cannot eliminate? A colleague, a boss, a friend. A contact you can’t come up against but who should mind his own business anyway.

There is a very elegant and diplomatic way to get out of such a situation without problems. This method does not involve the use of strange applications or particular links. You just need to know how to act correctly when you are on Google Maps.

When you are in the chat go to “Location” but instead of selecting “Current Location” look for any other place in the city where you are. You choose where you want to pretend to be. Once you have chosen it, select it and then share it. That will be the place that will be sent to your contact and so you will be able to resolve the situation as you please.

