The WhatsApp trick to send yourself messages changes your life

The WhatsApp screen is perhaps the platform that we find ourselves in front of our eyes several times during the day. In there are all our conversations, our friends, our photos and a lot more. Because at this point not to make it an even more useful and complete place, where we can write down what we have to do, take notes, write important dates and phrases.

How you do it? It is not a difficult thing, indeed. The secret is to text yourself. It sounds like a pretty weird habit but you’ll soon find that it’s actually super convenient and useful.

PM ImagesGetty Images

The first thing to do to accomplish this trick is to involve a close friend or family member. Let him know that for a few seconds he will be added to a group with you. But only for a few seconds.

Then create a WhatsApp group with a close contact (but only to avoid making a bad impression) and then, immediately afterwards, kick it out. Now you are left alone in a group that is made up of only you (what a loneliness). Everything you write in this group will come only to you and will become a sort of personal notebook. Then also give the group an indicative name such as: “NOTES”, “THINGS TO REMEMBER”, “ME AND MYSELF”, LONELY CHAT “, and so on.

The last piece of advice I can give you is that if you pin this chat high above all others, it will always be there at your fingertips with your notes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io