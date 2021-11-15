The WhatsApp trick to write a message without saving the contact

Now everything can be done on WhatsApp. The functions and shortcuts are so many and specific that they cover practically any need. For example, this trick is aimed at those who do not want to save a contact in the address book but still want to communicate with him in chat. How you do it?

This function could be useful if you are not interested in saving this person, you do not want them to appear in your address book, but you still need to write to them at least once. It can be done.

ChesnotGetty Images

First go to your browser and copy this link: http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx. Of course, instead of the Xs, write the telephone number of the person you want to reach with your message.

This process will take you to a WhatsApp Web page where there will be the phone number you typed and a green button. Pressing the button you will be redirected to your normal WhatsApp app and you will be in a chat with this person, without ever adding it to your address book.

