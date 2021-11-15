Tech

The WhatsApp trick to write a message without saving the contact

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Now everything can be done on WhatsApp. The functions and shortcuts are so many and specific that they cover practically any need. For example, this trick is aimed at those who do not want to save a contact in the address book but still want to communicate with him in chat. How you do it?

This function could be useful if you are not interested in saving this person, you do not want them to appear in your address book, but you still need to write to them at least once. It can be done.

paris, france march 15 in this photo illustration, the social media application logo, whatsapp is displayed on the screen of a computer on march 15, 2019 in paris, france social media facebook, instagram, messenger and whatsapp have been affected by a global outage for nearly 24 hours on march 14, 2019 cutting virtual worlds to nearly 23 billion potential users facebook has explained the causes of malfunctions that have disrupted its networks in recent days this failure is due to the server configuration change that has caused cascading problems facebook is excused for the inconvenience caused to users and companies that are dependent on facebook, instagram or whatsapp to run their businessphoto by chesnotgetty images

ChesnotGetty Images

First go to your browser and copy this link: http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx. Of course, instead of the Xs, write the telephone number of the person you want to reach with your message.

This process will take you to a WhatsApp Web page where there will be the phone number you typed and a green button. Pressing the button you will be redirected to your normal WhatsApp app and you will be in a chat with this person, without ever adding it to your address book.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Todd Howard made fun of by his son

2 days ago

is the PS5 beta light and low quality index? “People are idiots,” says McDonald – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Network Test codes resold at crazy prices

6 days ago

improves PlayStation Now cloud gaming? – Multiplayer.it

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button