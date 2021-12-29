The WhatsApp trick to write to whoever blocked you

What cruelty to block WhatsApp. Indeed I want to explain it better: it is right if someone is really bothering you, but if it happens that some friend blocks you because you have argued then it is very painful not to be able to explain and make peace.

However, there is a method to circumvent this extreme limitation that makes the platform available. There is indeed a way to write to someone who has blocked you. That’s how:

ChesnotGetty Images

To practice this trick you need to have a shoulder, that is, a mutual friend between you and the person who blocked you. Then ask this mutual friend to create a party and add you and the blocker. You are now three in a group. Then ask your friend (politely) to leave the group and leave you and the person who blocked you alone.

When you are in a group, WhatsApp suspends all limits normally created by the block, so you can write to that person, send him voice messages and photos. The chat will work normally until she leaves the group, at which point she returns as before. (Take advantage and make up very quickly).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io