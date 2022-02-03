The wheel of wonders / On Rai 3 the film by Woody Allen with Kate Winslet

The wheel of wonders, a dramatic film on Rai 3

The wheel of wonders will go airing today, February 3, on Rai 3, in the early evening, starting at 21:20. It is a film that belongs to the dramatic film genre and premiered in cinemas all over the world during the year 2017. The director of this film is the master Woody Allen who, as usual, also took care of the screenplay and the subject of this film.

Inside the cast of the film there are several very famous actors such as Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Max Casella and David Kumholtz. The sets for this film were created by Santo Loquasto while the photography was handled by the professional Vittorio Storaro.

The wheel of wonders, the plot of the film: Ginny and Humpty

Let’s read the plot from The wheel of wonders. Coney Island, 1950s. Ginny works as a waitress in a restaurant located a short distance from the famous New York Island amusement park. Ginny is married to Humpty and the two have a very difficult relationship. In fact, when Humpty drinks he mistreats his wife and the two often come to blows with disastrous results. Also, Ginny had a son from a previous marriage who is an arsonist. As if that weren’t enough, Ginny often thinks about her life and sees it only as full of failures and pains. Her condition is not one of the best and for this reason she completely breaks down. A light in Ginny’s life comes thanks to Mickey, an attractive guy who works as a lifeguard. However, this relationship is ruined by Carolina, Humpty’s daughter, who is on the run from a difficult marriage with a gangster. Among a thousand ups and downs, Ginny will be able to find a way to start over and really understand what she has priority in her life.

The video of the trailer “The wheel of wonders”

