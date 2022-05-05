The White Book of the Spanish video game 2021 shows an optimistic outlook for the coming years

The prospects for the development of Spanish video games are currently optimistic, according to the data of White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games which was presented this morning at the ICEX headquarters in Madrid. In 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic began, national video game development companies had an estimated turnover of 1,105 million euros, 20% more than the previous year.

The representatives in the presentation of the Ministries of Culture and Industry pointed out that for the Spanish government video games are a priority: “they are a strategic sector. In 2020, it invoiced 20% more and few sectors grow 20% from one year to the next. The goal is to help the sector grow and develop creative potential with powerful companies that value Spanish creative quality”, stated Vctor Francos, Secretary General of Culture and Sport, who also said that the creation of video games is “one of the most dynamic and priority industries with infinite development possibilities”.

Distribution of billing by regions. Source: White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games 2021.

Since 2014, the Spanish Association of Video Game and Entertainment Software Producers and Developers (DEV) has been preparing the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development with the information provided by Spanish video game development studios through a survey carried out throughout the year.

A year with numerous launches, purchases and investments

2021 was packed with good news for the Spanish industry. Among the published titles created in Spain there were some with international projection, such as Metroid: Dreaddeveloped by MercurySteam and independent works that also shone as Unmetal (Fran Tllez de Meneses), Narita Boy (Studio Koba), Treasures of the Aegean (undercoders), The Longest Road on Earth (TLR Games / Brainwash Gang) either Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Jankenteam). The sequel to one of the most successful Spanish games of recent years was also announced: Blasphemous 2.

Expected evolution of the billing in the creation of videogames in Spain. Source: White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games.

In addition, there were important purchases such as the Digital Legends by Activision that allows the Barcelona studio to work on mobile versions of Call of Duty wave of Stage Clear by Thunderful for 2.76 million euros and announcements of important investments such as the 3.5 million euros of MY.GAMES in the Barcelona studio The Breach Studios Y Garena will do the same with three million euros in Unusual. Another piece of good news for the sector is that the Sevillian studio Axes in Motion distributed nine million euros in dividends in 2020 and 2021. This panorama is completed with the arrival in Barcelona of large international studios: IO Interactive, Larian Studios, Alkimia Interactive (study of THQ Nordic) Y Tripledot Studiosas well as the publisher Paradox Red.

The volume of the video game market fell 1.1% due to hardware manufacturing and distribution problems and delays in some important titles, Esteve explained.

The number of active video game studios also grew. In 2021 there were 435 active studios constituted as a company and another 320 were working on some project but had not yet been constituted as a company, which means a total of 755 studios dedicated to the creation of video games in Spain, most of them (88%) working with their own intellectual property. Half of these companies are concentrated in Catalonia (27%) and Madrid (24%), followed by Andalusia (14.7%) and the Valencian Community (9.7%). However, Catalonia accounts for 50% of the turnover and almost half (49%) of the workers, followed, far behind, by Madrid, the Valencian Community and Andalusia.

Distribution of turnover by Autonomous Community. Source: White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games.

Spanish studies are, in the words of the journalist Jaume Esteve, who presented the White Paper data, “longer and more stable”. If until recently the studios were of recent creation, now it is striking that now Close to 90% of the companies in the sector have been in operation for more than two years and even 60% of the established studies exceed five years. years of antiquity However, the majority (63%) are still small studios whose revenues do not exceed 200,000 euros per year.

The video game production industry in Spain is made up of 97% workers with higher education and young people, 52% are under 30 years old and only 45% are over 45 years old.

There is private funding for existing studios to grow

It is a good time for these studies to consolidate and even grow. Pablo Conde, director of Fashion, Habitat and Cultural Industries at ICEX, who said: “there is private financing in the world of entertainment, but it’s time to think bigger. To survive in the competitive international world you have to be ambitious”, and added that Spanish studios are “very good creatives, but you have no idea about the business world and that is also part of professionalization, you have to put someone in your studies “. Conde bet that the studios grow so that there are also large and medium-sized ones “and decide if you grow with your IP”.

Territorial distribution of active video game studios. Source: White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games.

One of the problems that the White Paper in the 2021 edition has detected in Spanish studies is obtaining capital and financing. Those who have already released games they need for their continuity to grow and diversify the catalog of products to not depend on the success of a single game, which means maintain multiple work teams in parallel while others obtain the necessary income to survive by developing games for other companies.

Esteve explained that the studies have two main sources of financing: the majority based on own money or income derived from the activity of the study itself reinvested in the following games “and only 21% work with a publisher“.Most of the studies would need between 150,000 and 300,000 euros.

The White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development was presented, as usual, at the headquarters of the Foreign Trade Institute (ICEX).

The studies participating in the survey that has served as the basis for the White Paper request more cooperation from the Public Administration and that the money from the aid granted arrive faster so as not to have to go into debt before collecting it. In fact, studies that have already worked with public aid do not usually repeat. However, I point Valeria Castro, president of DEV, “the aids increasingly understand what the specific needs are of the studies”.

Measures to grow the video game creative industry in Spain

Taking into account the condensed results in the White Book, DEV usually establishes requests for administrations that this year are condensed into four. “We grow 20% organically, without help from almost anyone. YesIf we had this support we could grow exponentially to catch up with our neighboring countries,” said Castro

The first measure, which 89% of those surveyed consider to be effective, is to establish a tax incentive for the production of video games similar to that received by the audiovisual industry. As Castro explained, “in France and the United Kingdom they have been doing it for many years, so we know it works, and Italy has recently joined this proposal.”

Distribution of companies according to their turnover. Source: White Paper on the Spanish Development of Video Games.

The second refers to the Plan to Promote the Audiovisual Sector (Spain Audiovisual Hub), within which DEV calls for the creation of a network of incubators and accelerators managed by industry professionals, aid for new developers, aid for R&D&i to develop its own technology and promote the collaboration of public and private investment. According to Castro, “creating your own engine is an investment that most studios tend to take on for the love of art, and it’s very valuable.”

The third measure is encourage the labor incorporation of young professionals, with special attention to women, which represents only 23% of video game production in Spain, although it is the best percentage since the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development was published, four points more than the previous year, and that the studies take diversity into account; In this regard, Castro indicated that the survey found that most studies do not have established protocols for cases of harassment. The last measure DEV asks for is that the multinationals that distribute in the Spanish market reinvest part of their profits in the Spanish video game. DEV calculates that with a 5% reinvestment, a bag of up to 70% of euros could be generated to produce video games in Spain. “We are in the top 10 of consumers in the world but everything goes to foreign companies. In the audiovisual sector, part of the money is forced to be reinvested in the country, in series and movies. At first they saw it as a punishment, but they have realized that helps them grow internationally. Let them reinvest it however they want, setting up a headquarters or investing in a project,” Castro said.

Another of the needs expressed by the studies is the need to make their games known internationally. In this way, Xiana Margarida Mndez, Secretary of State for Commerce, expressed her support “for an innovative industry with great potential and capable of involving so many agents: artists, programmers, investors” and reported that with European funds there will be 20 million euros for networking, visibility and training and professionalization of entrepreneurs until 2024.

José Andrs Torres Mora, president of Spanish Cultural Action, recalled that during confinement “we had to fill thousands of hours and consume culture, we were aware that we need culture to live and that, then, those who create it need to live from culture, of his work, his creations. Some of the social conscience has changed for the better. I hope that now everyone understands that you have to be able to live from cultural creations, including video games.”