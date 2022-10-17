the white carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

This Saturday, October 15 was held the second gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Pictures in Los Angeles. For its second edition, the biggest celebrities gathered to celebrate the big names in the film industry. Actor George Clooney appeared on the arm of his wife Amal Clooney. Singer Selena Gomez, dressed in a fitted black smocking jacket and flared pants, lent herself to the photographers’ game. White carpet 5 starsBrooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showed themselves to be more in love than ever. Victoria Beckham’s son placed a tender kiss on his wife’s cheek as the couple walked the white carpet at the event. Singer Joe Jonas was also present with his wife Sophie Turner. Lily Collins, accompanied by her husband Charlie McDowell also joined the gala. The “Emily in Paris” star opted for a stunning floral skirt. Olivia Wilde has, for her part, chosen for a dress all in transparency. Hailey Bieber, Spike Lee, Glenn Close, Selma Blair, Adrien Brody, Emma Stone and many others also answered the call. During this second edition of the Annual Academy Museum Gala, Julia Roberts had the privilege of receive the first-ever Icon Award. Actress Tilda Swinton was also rewarded for her incredible career by receiving a Visionary Award, which recognizes “an artist or scholar whose considerable work has advanced the art of cinema”. Steve McQueen received the Vantage Award and Miky Lee the Pillar Award. Find the stars present at the Gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.